2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 9 fantasy football

Heading into Week 9 of the NFL season, we take a look at tight end matchups for the weekend ahead. Here are our recommendations of which TEs to start on your fantasy lineups this week and which ones might be a better choice to keep on the bench.

Tight End Starts

Gerald Everett, Chargers vs. Falcons

The Chargers’ wide receiving group is looking pretty depleted right now, with Joshua Palmer and Keenan Allen listed as questionable and Mike Williams likely out. The Falcons have one of the worst pass defenses in the league, so Everett can be expected to lead the offensive charge for the Chargers. Everett finished his last game with 11.3 fantasy points and is projected to repeat that stat this week.

Evan Engram, Jaguars vs. Raiders

The Raiders are allowing 7.2 yards per attempt this season, and Engram developed a solid floor throughout October, adding 10-plus fantasy points in three of the last four weeks. He had his first touchdown of the season last week and led the team in receiving yards, so we can expect Lawrence to be looking for him against this Raiders defense.

Tight End Sits

Hunter Henry, Patriots vs. Colts

Henry has seen his targets decrease significantly since the return of Mac Jones to the starting quarterback role. He’s had just one reception in each of the last two weeks, and is a safe bet to sit this week against the Colts.

Mark Andrews, Ravens vs. Saints

The Saints are one of the toughest defenses for tight ends this season, allowing the second-fewest points to the position in 2022. Andrews is also coming off an injury, if he’s even able to play, so this might not be his week to start on your lineups.