2 defenses to start, 2 D/STs to fade in Week 9 fantasy football

Week 9 of the fantasy football season is certainly the time to monitor which defenses and special teams have been tearing it up opposing teams throughout the 2022-23 season. What we’re looking for here is a positive contribution to fantasy matchups. We take a look at the best options to include in lineups this week.

D/ST Starts

Patriots vs. Colts

The Colts have struggled offensively for most of the year, but especially in the last two games. They are averaging just 13 total points in that span, and have quarterback Sam Ehlinger making the second start of his career. Look for Bill Belichick’s defensive unit to keep this game low scoring.

Chiefs vs. Titans

Aside from Derrick Henry essentially carving up opposing defenses this season, the Titans have been far from a thriving unit offensively. They rank last in the NFL with 97.3 yards per game over their last three appearances, and have reached the point where they are not sure if Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis should be their quarterback. Willis might be the better option of the two in the long run, but the rookie only completed six passes for 55 yards and an interception in his first NFL start last week.

D/ST Sits

Packers vs. Lions

The Packers just haven’t been very good in 2022. They struggle offensively, and leave it up to the defense to pick up the workload at times. The Lions have endured a serious alteration with their offense, shipping tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. That said, they still can put up points despite their deceiving 1-6 record. Don’t leave it up to the Packers defense to stop them. The Lions put up 27 points on a much better Miami Dolphins team last week.

Chargers vs. Falcons

The Chargers have been dealing with a myriad of injuries in 2022. They lost edge rushers Joey Bosa and Chris Rumph II, which has led to opposing offenses putting up 27.0 points per game on them in the last three games. The Falcons have surprisingly looked like a sneaky good offense in recent weeks. Keep the Chargers defense out of lineups in Week 9.