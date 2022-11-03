2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 9 fantasy football

Kickers are proving to be more and more vital as we enter the breaking points of the fantasy football season. Whether or not you have been let down by a missed field goal late in games this year, or if your kicker has won you some last-minute matchups, we have a keen eye on what you need to do at the position in Week 9.

Kicker Starts

Bass has not only ranked in the top-10 at the position for pretty much the entire year, but he plays for the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL. While he doesn’t get the most field goal attempts per contest, he is one the most reliable kickers to place in lineups. The Jets have been solid defensively this season, which might provide some extra FG opportunities for Bass.

Coming off a crucial bye week, Butker might be completely refreshed, and recovered from his ankle injury. He’ll be one of the best options when the Chiefs enter a potential high-scoring affair against the Titans.

Kicker Sits

Following four-straight losses, the Packers have struggled to put up points in the 2022-23 campaign. The veteran Crosby has missed two field goals in his last three appearances for the Packers. With Aaron Rodgers and Co. hoping to score touchdowns against a rudimentary Lions defense, Crosby’s upside will most likely be limited to extra point attempts.

Santos is probably the most inconsistent kicker with high upside this season. Though he’s been as accurate as fantasy managers could ask for, he’s still in a Bears offense that can’t seem to find an offensive identity. Santos made a field goal, and two extra points in the Bears’ 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week.