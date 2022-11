Opening odds for 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler will take to El Camaleón Golf Course at Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun, Mexico, this week for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. This is the second in a series of four straight full-field tournaments on the PGA TOUR before a holiday break. Scheffler is joined by Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, and two-time reigning champion Viktor Hovland.

Hovland won the 2020 and 2021 World Wide Technology Championships at Mayakoba, with a score of 23-under last year and 20-under two years ago. He currently has the second-best odds to win and take home a Mayakoba hat trick at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hovland is at +1000, behind Scheffler, whose odds are set at +900 heading into the weekend.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, which tees off Thursday morning.