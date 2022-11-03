Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba takes place this week at El Camaleon Golf Club in Quintana Roo, Mexico, just south of Cancun. The field includes World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 9 Collin Morikawa, and 2020 and 2021 Mayakoba champion Viktor Hovland.

Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the event, with his odds to win set at +900, with Hovland behind at +1000.

The golfers may be running into some inclement weather at the start of the tournament. There is a high chance of thunderstorms that will start Wednesday night and bleed into Thursday, and Friday predicts scattered storms. By the time the cut comes around, though, it’s looking much clearer, with highs in the 80s and sunny skies over the weekend portion.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba starting Thursday, Nov. 3 and ending Sunday, Nov. 6.

Thursday, November 3

Hi 85°, Low 74°: Thunderstorms, 92% chance of rain, 11 MPH winds

Friday, November 4

Hi 87°, Low 73°: Scattered thunderstorms, 38% chance of rain, 10 MPH winds

Saturday, November 5

Hi 87°, Low 70°: Partly cloudy, 23% chance of rain, 9 MPH winds

Sunday, November 6

Hi 88°, Low 70°: Sunny, 6% chance of rain, 7 MPH winds