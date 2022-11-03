Who won last year’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba?

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba will be held at El Camaleon Golf Course in Quintana Roo, Mexico from Thursday, November 3 through Sunday, November 6. The tournament will be available to watch on the Golf Channel or to stream through NBCSports.com.

Back-to-back Mayakoba champion Viktor Hovland comes into the tournament with 2020 and 2021 wins here under his belt. He looks to become the first golfer to win the same PGA TOUR event three years in a row since Steve Stricker completed the feat at the John Deer Classic between 2009 and 2011.

In 2021, Hovland won by four strokes with a final score and tournament record of 23-under, beating his 20-under, one-stroke finish in 2020. He has the second-best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the event at +1000, behind just Scottie Scheffler, who sits at +900. Tony Finau is behind him at +1400.