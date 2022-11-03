Full list of tee times for Round 1 of World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

There will be a strong field on the El Camaleon course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico this weekend for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The PGA TOUR event will be held from Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 6.
Viktor Hovland is the two-time defending champion of the tournament and will look to be the first golfer to win an event three straight years since 2011. Hovland is betting at +1000 to three-peat at DraftKings Sportsbook. Former No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite at +900.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:55 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live will not be available for this week’s tournament.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Thursday.
World Wide Technology Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|David Lingmerth
|Doug Ghim
|Brandon Wu
|6:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Kevin Streelman
|Aaron Rai
|7:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Aaron Baddeley
|Ben Martin
|7:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Byeong Hun An
|Hayden Buckley
|Greyson Sigg
|7:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Austin Cook
|Charley Hoffman
|7:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|James Hahn
|Davis Riley
|David Lipsky
|7:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.T. Poston
|Cameron Champ
|Robert Streb
|7:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chad Ramey
|Joel Dahmen
|Francesco Molinari
|7:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Laird
|Richy Werenski
|Nick Taylor
|7:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seamus Power
|Collin Morikawa
|Emiliano Grillo
|7:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|K.H. Lee
|Garrick Higgo
|Tyler Duncan
|7:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|Viktor Hovland
|Keith Mitchell
|8:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Russell Henley
|Zac Blair
|8:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Patrick Rodgers
|Mark Hubbard
|8:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Brian Davis
|Justin Suh
|8:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Beau Hossler
|Callum Tarren
|8:23 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dean Burmester
|Ben Taylor
|Augusto Núñez
|8:23 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brent Grant
|Eric Cole
|Adri Arnaus
|8:34 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Will Gordon
|Travis Vick
|8:34 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Harrison Endycott
|Enrique Marin Santander
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Kevin Yu
|Travis Trace
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Paul Haley II
|Ryan Hall
|11:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Danny Lee
|Kramer Hickok
|11:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Hadwin
|Justin Lower
|Matthias Schwab
|11:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|John Huh
|Alex Noren
|11:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Ryan Moore
|Adam Svensson
|11:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Brian Harman
|Maverick McNealy
|11:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Rory Sabbatini
|Sam Ryder
|12:08 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Tom Hoge
|Brendon Todd
|12:08 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Lucas Glover
|Andrew Landry
|Matt Kuchar
|12:19 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Tony Finau
|Harris English
|Sebastián Muñoz
|12:19 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jim Herman
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Billy Horschel
|Justin Rose
|Jason Day
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Sepp Straka
|Aaron Wise
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|Henrik Norlander
|Austin Smotherman
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Danny Willett
|Matt Wallace
|Lee Hodges
|12:52 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Chris Kirk
|Max McGreevy
|12:52 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Harry Hall
|Carson Young
|1:03 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Thomas Detry
|Taylor Montgomery
|Brandon Matthews
|1:03 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik Barnes
|Philip Knowles
|Isidro Benitez
|1:14 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|S.H. Kim
|Armando Favela
|1:14 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Eckroat
|Sam Stevens
|Brad Adamonis
|1:25 PM
|Tee No. 10
|MJ Daffue
|Matti Schmid
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|1:25 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Sebastián Vázquez