 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

The 2022 WWT Championship at Mayakoba tees off at 6:55 a.m. ET on Thursday from the El Camaleón golf course. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

There will be a strong field on the El Camaleon course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico this weekend for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The PGA TOUR event will be held from Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 6.

Viktor Hovland is the two-time defending champion of the tournament and will look to be the first golfer to win an event three straight years since 2011. Hovland is betting at +1000 to three-peat at DraftKings Sportsbook. Former No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite at +900.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:55 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live will not be available for this week’s tournament.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Thursday.

World Wide Technology Championship Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
6:55 AM Tee No. 1 David Lingmerth Doug Ghim Brandon Wu
6:55 AM Tee No. 10 Kevin Tway Kevin Streelman Aaron Rai
7:06 AM Tee No. 1 Jason Dufner Aaron Baddeley Ben Martin
7:06 AM Tee No. 10 Byeong Hun An Hayden Buckley Greyson Sigg
7:17 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Piercy Austin Cook Charley Hoffman
7:17 AM Tee No. 10 James Hahn Davis Riley David Lipsky
7:28 AM Tee No. 1 J.T. Poston Cameron Champ Robert Streb
7:28 AM Tee No. 10 Chad Ramey Joel Dahmen Francesco Molinari
7:39 AM Tee No. 1 Martin Laird Richy Werenski Nick Taylor
7:39 AM Tee No. 10 Seamus Power Collin Morikawa Emiliano Grillo
7:50 AM Tee No. 1 K.H. Lee Garrick Higgo Tyler Duncan
7:50 AM Tee No. 10 Scottie Scheffler Viktor Hovland Keith Mitchell
8:01 AM Tee No. 1 C.T. Pan Russell Henley Zac Blair
8:01 AM Tee No. 10 Patton Kizzire Patrick Rodgers Mark Hubbard
8:12 AM Tee No. 1 Dylan Frittelli Brian Davis Justin Suh
8:12 AM Tee No. 10 Michael Kim Beau Hossler Callum Tarren
8:23 AM Tee No. 1 Dean Burmester Ben Taylor Augusto Núñez
8:23 AM Tee No. 10 Brent Grant Eric Cole Adri Arnaus
8:34 AM Tee No. 1 Joseph Bramlett Will Gordon Travis Vick
8:34 AM Tee No. 10 Ben Griffin Harrison Endycott Enrique Marin Santander
8:45 AM Tee No. 1 Robby Shelton Kevin Yu Travis Trace
8:45 AM Tee No. 10 Zecheng Dou Paul Haley II Ryan Hall
11:35 AM Tee No. 1 Nate Lashley Danny Lee Kramer Hickok
11:35 AM Tee No. 1 Adam Hadwin Justin Lower Matthias Schwab
11:46 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Armour John Huh Alex Noren
11:46 AM Tee No. 1 Ryan Palmer Ryan Moore Adam Svensson
11:57 AM Tee No. 10 Adam Long Brian Harman Maverick McNealy
11:57 AM Tee No. 1 Russell Knox Rory Sabbatini Sam Ryder
12:08 PM Tee No. 10 Ryan Brehm Tom Hoge Brendon Todd
12:08 PM Tee No. 1 Lucas Glover Andrew Landry Matt Kuchar
12:19 PM Tee No. 10 Tony Finau Harris English Sebastián Muñoz
12:19 PM Tee No. 1 Chez Reavie Erik van Rooyen Jim Herman
12:30 PM Tee No. 10 Billy Horschel Justin Rose Jason Day
12:30 PM Tee No. 1 J.J. Spaun Sepp Straka Aaron Wise
12:41 PM Tee No. 10 Andrew Putnam Henrik Norlander Austin Smotherman
12:41 PM Tee No. 1 Danny Willett Matt Wallace Lee Hodges
12:52 PM Tee No. 10 Troy Merritt Chris Kirk Max McGreevy
12:52 PM Tee No. 1 Nick Hardy Harry Hall Carson Young
1:03 PM Tee No. 10 Thomas Detry Taylor Montgomery Brandon Matthews
1:03 PM Tee No. 1 Erik Barnes Philip Knowles Isidro Benitez
1:14 PM Tee No. 10 Harry Higgs S.H. Kim Armando Favela
1:14 PM Tee No. 1 Austin Eckroat Sam Stevens Brad Adamonis
1:25 PM Tee No. 10 MJ Daffue Matti Schmid José de Jesús Rodríguez
1:25 PM Tee No. 1 Michael Gligic Kyle Westmoreland Sebastián Vázquez

More From DraftKings Nation