Full list of tee times for Round 1 of World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

There will be a strong field on the El Camaleon course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico this weekend for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The PGA TOUR event will be held from Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 6.

Viktor Hovland is the two-time defending champion of the tournament and will look to be the first golfer to win an event three straight years since 2011. Hovland is betting at +1000 to three-peat at DraftKings Sportsbook. Former No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite at +900.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:55 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live will not be available for this week’s tournament.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Thursday.