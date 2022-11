Full list of tee times for Round 2 of World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Scottie Scheffler will attempt to regain the No. 1 ranking this weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoa in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The PGA TOUR event has a strong field that includes Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland.

The tournament goes through Sunday, November 6 with a a first-place prize of $1.476 million. Scheffler (+900) is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hovland (+1000), Finau (+1400), Billy Horschel (+1600) and Aaron Wise (+1600) make up the top five.

The tournament gets underway at the El Camaleon Course on Friday with tee times starting at 6:55 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will not be available for this tournament.

