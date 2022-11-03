 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down opening odds for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR season comes to an end this weekend at Phoenix Raceway and it will wrap on Sunday with the Cup Series Championship race. The green flag will drop for the final four drivers along with the rest of the field at 3 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC and Peacock.

Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Joey Logano are competing for the season-ending points title. Elliott is the favorite to take home the title at DraftKings Sportsbook with Bell next at +260 and Chastain and Logano following at +330.

Although those are the only four competing for the points title, the rest of the field has plenty to gain by winning the season-ending race. The final four are the top four favorites, in the same order as above with odds of +230, +300, +400, and +400, respectively. Kyle Larson is the first non-contender in the mix with +1500 odds.

Elliott is the only driver in this race that earned a spot in last year’s final four. He finished fourth among that group, behind first place Kyle Larson, second place Martin Truex, Jr., and third place Denny Hamlin.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Cup Series Championship.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Chase Elliott +230
Christopher Bell +300
Joey Logano +400
Ross Chastain +400
Kyle Larson +1500
Denny Hamlin +1800
Ryan Blaney +2000
Kevin Harvick +2500
William Bvron +3000
Martin Truex Ir. +4000
Chase Briscoe +4000
Kyle Busch +5000
Bubba Wallace +5000
Tyler Reddick +5000
Daniel Suarez +10000
Brad Keselowski +10000
Aric Almirola +10000
Alex Bowman +10000
Chris Buescher +25000
Erik Jones +25000
Austin Cindric 25000
Cole Custer +25000
Austin Dillon +25000
A.. Allmendinger +25000
Justin Haley +50000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000
Michael McDowell +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Ty Gibbs +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Harrison Burton +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Landon Cassill +100000
Garrett Smithley +100000
Corey Lajoie +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

More From DraftKings Nation