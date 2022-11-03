Breaking down opening odds for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR season comes to an end this weekend at Phoenix Raceway and it will wrap on Sunday with the Cup Series Championship race. The green flag will drop for the final four drivers along with the rest of the field at 3 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC and Peacock.

Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Joey Logano are competing for the season-ending points title. Elliott is the favorite to take home the title at DraftKings Sportsbook with Bell next at +260 and Chastain and Logano following at +330.

Although those are the only four competing for the points title, the rest of the field has plenty to gain by winning the season-ending race. The final four are the top four favorites, in the same order as above with odds of +230, +300, +400, and +400, respectively. Kyle Larson is the first non-contender in the mix with +1500 odds.

Elliott is the only driver in this race that earned a spot in last year’s final four. He finished fourth among that group, behind first place Kyle Larson, second place Martin Truex, Jr., and third place Denny Hamlin.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Cup Series Championship.