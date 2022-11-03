NASCAR schedule for Phoenix Raceway to close out 2022 season

NASCAR’s Championship weekend is upon us. The three circuits across Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series will each run their final race of the season and crown a champion. The field descends on Phoenix Raceway starting with Truck Series practice on Thursday and wrapping up with the Cup Series Championship race on Sunday.

The Cup Series Championship race runs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 6. NBC and Peacock will air the race as Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott compete for the season-ending championship. Elliott is the favorite to claim the title at DraftKings Sportsbook with +200 odds. Chastain, Logano, and Bell all sit at +300.

The Xfinity Series closes out its season on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET with the Championship race. Qualifying takes place at 2:30 p.m. and the green flag drops for the race at 6 p.m. on USA Network. Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, and Justin Allgaier make up the final four drivers. Gragson is the favorite to win the race with +170 odds, and is followed by Gibbs (+300), Allgaier (+350), and Berry (+500).

The Truck Series will determine its champion on Friday evening at the Lucas Oil 150. The green flag drops at 10 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The final four consists of Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, and Chandler Smith. Smith is the odds-on favorite to win the race at +300, followed by Majeski (+350) and then Smith and John H. Nemechek (both +400).

Here’s the full schedule for the three circuits this week. All times are ET.

Thursday, Nov. 3

8:05 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — NO TV

Friday, Nov. 4

6 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, foxsports.com/live

7:05 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — USA, NBCSports.com/live

8:05 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — USA, NBCSports.com/live

10 p.m. — Lucas Oil 150, Truck Series — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Saturday, Nov. 5

2:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live

3:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, NBCSports.com/live

6 p.m. — Xfinity Series Championship, Xfinity Series — USA, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, Nov. 6

3 p.m. — Cup Series Championship, Cup Series — NBC, Peacock