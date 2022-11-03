Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most exciting offenses to watch this season. Unlike last season, Miles Sanders has been heavily involved. He’s getting a ton of touches and it’s working for the Eagles. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

In seven games this season, Miles Sanders has 114 carries for 563 yards and five touchdowns. They haven't used him much in the passing game, but he’s been their clear No. 1 running back which some questioned after last season. In the Eagles' last game against the Steelers, Sanders had nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. He’s been a major reason for the Eagles' success. I expect another good week from him in Week 9.

The Texans' run defense has been the worst in the NFL. They allow 186 rushing yards per game which ranks last in the NFL. They’re also allowing 1.4 rushing touchdowns per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Texans are allowing 31.5 points per game to running backs which ranks last in the NFL. This looks to be a great matchup for Sanders.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Sanders should start.