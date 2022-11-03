DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

When the Eagles drafted DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia planned on him being their No. 1 wide receiver in the future. Adding AJ Brown, Philadelphia has two top options and that has benefited their passing game a ton. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith is actually coming off one of his more quiet games of the season. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith caught five passes for 23 yards. Brown caught six passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns which took away from Smith a bit. I expect Smith to have a bounce back this week. On the season, Smith has 38 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

The Houston Texans' run defense is the worst in the NFL. They’ve been much better against the pass, however. Houston is allowing 217.6 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, opposing wide receivers are scoring 22.2 points per game which ranks 6th in the NFL. I think they will do everything they can to limit Brown, which should open up the field for Smith.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Smith should start.