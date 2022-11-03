Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Dallas Goedert is on his way to the best season of his career statistically. The Eagles' offense is the best it has been in years and he plays a major role in that. Jalen Hurts loves getting him the ball. We look at his Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Through seven games, Goedert has 32 receptions for 421 yards and a touchdown. While his receptions and receiving yards are good, just one touchdown is tough. The Eagles have gotten down to the goal line so many times this year and that almost guarantees a Hurts or Miles Sanders rushing touchdown. As the season goes on, I expect Goedert to have a few big weeks including touchdowns over the next month or two.

The Texans' passing defense has been good. They’ve needed that as their run defense has been the worst in the NFL. The Eagles are allowing opposing tight ends to score 8.2 DraftKings fantasy points per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. I think this could be a regular week for Goedert where he catches five passes for 60-70 yards.

Start or sit in Week 9?

In season-long fantasy, Goedert should start as he’s probably the best tight end on your team.