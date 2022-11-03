Davis Mills start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will host the Philadelphia Eagles for some primetime football on Thursday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET with the game airing on Amazon Prime.

The Texans are listed as 14-point home underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 45 points. What does that mean for the fantasy prospects of Texans QB Davis Mills? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Mills has come through with a few decent fantasy performances in 2022, but he has also posted some clunkers. The Texans QB has hit 15 or more fantasy points in two of seven games. However, he’s fallen below 10 fantasy points four times over that span. In other words, his fantasy floor isn’t very high.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Mills should have plenty of passing attempts while trying to keep pace with the Eagles on Thursday night. On the other hand, it’s hard to believe that he’ll find much success against a Philadelphia team that has allowed the second least fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Leave Mills on your bench. Even better, leave him on the waiver wire in redraft leagues.