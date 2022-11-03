Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will host the Philadelphia Eagles for Thursday Night Football of Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will air on Amazon Prime.

The Texans are listed as 14-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. Will that hurt Dameon Pierce’s fantasy outlook? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce has been a solid fantasy producer ever since he took over the starting role. The rookie running back has gone over 16 fantasy points in four of his last five games. That includes 26 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 along with 20 fantasy points against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Pierce is seeing 20-plus touches per game. That’s enough to safely establish him as a borderline RB1 and safe RB2 for Week 9. Granted, his efficiency has been rough in recent weeks, but the Eagles are allowing the 12th most fantasy points to running backs this season. Start Pierce as a volume-based running back on a week that has plenty of injuries and teams on bye weeks.