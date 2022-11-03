Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will host the Philadelphia Eagles for Thursday Night Football of Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will air on Amazon Prime.

The Texans are listed as 14-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. What does that mean for Texans WR Brandin Cooks and his fantasy prospects? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks is the undisputed top receiver in this Houston offense. That becomes even more apparent with fellow WR Nico Collins questionable for Week 9. Cooks has been decent but not great in recent weeks, catching four passes in three straight games. He also hasn’t scored a touchdown in three straight games. However, the Texans should pass the ball plenty while trying to keep pace with the Eagles in Week 9. That could lead to double-digit targets for Cooks.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Cooks should see around 10 targets for the Texans, which bodes well for his fantasy outlook. Even though Cooks has been somewhat underwhelming in recent weeks, he’s a fine WR3 or FLEX play in Week 9.