OJ Howard, Brevin Jordan start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will host the Philadelphia Eagles for Thursday Night Football Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will air on Amazon Prime.

Houston checks in as a 14-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. What does that mean for the Texans' offense? More specifically, what does that mean for Texans TEs OJ Howard and Brevin Jordan?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TEs OJ Howard and Brevin Jordan

Neither OJ Howard nor Brevin Jordan have done much from a fantasy perspective this season. Howard has recorded seven catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns this season. However, he only has four catches for 51 yards total in his last four games.

Brevin Jordan has been worse. He checks into this game with only five receptions for 27 yards in four games.

Start or sit in Week 9?

With both of these guys active, they are splitting targets and fantasy production. That makes neither of them reliable fantasy options for Week 9. You are better off leaving both Howard and Jordan on the bench.