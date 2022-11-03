Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Magic on Thursday

The Golden State Warriors will try to snap out of their current funk when they meet the Orlando Magic Thursday as part of a two-game NBA slate. The Warriors enter with a three-game losing streak, while the Magic have lost their last two contests.

Golden State is a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 226.

Warriors vs. Magic, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Magic +9

The Warriors have not won a game on the road this season, and Orlando’s only win is at home. The Magic have enough talent to hang with Golden State in this one. The Warriors should be able to eke out a victory but it won’t be a blowout as the spread suggests. Take Orlando to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 226

The Magic rank 29th in points per game and even though the Warriors are third, it usually takes both teams to push the over on a slightly higher total. Golden State has seen its average points per game drop over the losing streak, so that also bodes well for the under.