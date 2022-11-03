Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Thunder on Thursday

The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder square off Thursday in a division contest as part of a small two-game slate. The Nuggets and Thunder have identical records on the season entering this matchup.

Denver is a 6.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 228.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +6.5

The Thunder are on a four-game winning streak and playing excellent basketball right now. The Nuggets should be able to bounce back from a loss to the Lakers in their last outing after some extra days off. Denver beat Oklahoma City 122-117 in a previous meeting this season but the Thunder covered in that contest according to this line.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

The previous meeting went over this line without much fuss, and the Thunder are averaging two more points per game over the winning streak than they are overall. Denver has been just above the league average in points per game. It’s a slightly higher total that usual but there’s enough data to back the over here.