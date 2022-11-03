NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, November 3

We’ve got two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, so there’s not a lot of selection when it comes to value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

RJ Hampton, Orlando Magic, $4,900

Hampton has gotten more minutes over the last three games due to Orlandos’ injuries in the backcourt. He’s averaging 22.3 DKFP during that stretch and now gets to face a struggling Warriors squad. Back Hampton to have a solid night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets, $5,000

Caldwell-Pope is probably the best bargain play on this two-game slate. He’s averaging 25.4 DKFP and has topped 25 DKFP on three occasions. He has scoring upside as a three-point shooter and is going to play most of his minutes in Denver’s starting lineup. He’s a strong addition in DFS contests at this price point.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors, $4,100

Looney likely isn’t going to put up massive numbers given his limited offensive game but he’s averaging 19.2 DKFP on the year. The big man continues to be an excellent rebounder and should maintain his solid floor against the Magic.