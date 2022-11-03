Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Warriors-Magic on Thursday, November 3

There are just two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Orlando Magic in one of those contests. Here’s a look at some of the best player props to go for in this matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paolo Banchero over 31.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

The rookie has been doing it all for Orlando this season, averaging 21.8 points. 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The Magic have some injuries at point guard, which means Banchero has taken on some additional ball-handling duties so far. He’s gone over this line in four out of eight games, but has 31 PRA in two other instances. Take him to go over Thursday against Golden State.

Draymond Green under 6.5 rebounds (+105)

Green has gone under this line in four out of eight games, and Orlando has plenty of size across the board to negate his impact on the glass. Green should still be a solid all-around contributor in this contest but his rebounding could take a hit. The under at plus money is a strong play.

Jordan Poole over 16.5 points (-115)

Poole has been on fire to start the season but had a rough outing against the Heat Tuesday. In the two games prior to that contest, Poole scored 54 points on 48.8% shooting. Back him to bounce back against a struggling Orlando squad.