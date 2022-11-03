Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Nuggets-Thunder on Thursday, November 3

The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will complete Thursday’s small two-game slate in the NBA. Here’s a look at some of the best player props in this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double (+210)

Jokic got this milestone the last time these teams met, and the big man is likely to play heavy minutes after getting a couple extra days off since the last game. Back Jokic to deliver a signature showing Thursday.

Lu Dort over 1.5 3-pointers (-180)

Dort is shooting poorly from behind the arc to start the season but this line is a bit too low given his volume. The wing player is averaging 6.1 attempts from behind the arc per game and the percentages should eventually come around to something more respectable.

Michael Porter Jr. over 6.5 rebounds (-145)

Porter Jr. has been a force on the boards this season, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game. He’s gone over this line three times but had six rebounds in two other instances. Against a team like the Thunder which doesn’t have much size to contend with, back Porter Jr. to go over on this prop.