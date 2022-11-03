What is the spread for Eagles vs. Texans? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Eagles and Texans open Week 9 when they face off on Thursday Night Football. The teams will square off at NRG Stadium in Houston with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Eagles as a 14-point favorite and the point total is 45. The last time Philadelphia was this big a favorite was in 2019 when they were a 14-point favorite against the Jets.

The Eagles are the last undefeated team in the NFL with a 7-0 record coming out of their bye week. They’ve matched the best start in franchise history, which happened in 2004. No team that has started 7-0 has failed to make the playoffs, so even with the Cowboys and Giants in hot pursuit in the NFC East, Philadelphia is looking good to make the expanded playoffs.

The Texans are stumbling along with a 1-5-1 record and sitting in the cellar in the AFC South. They’ve lost two straight coming out of their bye, losing 17-10 to the Titans last week and 38-20 to the Raiders the week before. They were reportedly shopping wide receiver Brandin Cooks ahead of this past Tuesday’s trade deadline, but nothing got done and now Cooks is now sending out out cryptic tweets that suggest he is displeased.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Eagles-Texans. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Oct 27), the re-opening Sunday night (Oct 30), and the line as of game-day morning (Nov. 3). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Texans odds, line movement

Nov. 3

Point spread: Eagles -14

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Eagles -750, Texans +550

October 30

Point spread: Eagles -13

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Eagles -700, Texans +510

October 27

Point spread: Eagles -9

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Eagles -425, Texans +340

Eagles vs. Texans betting trends

SU: Eagles 7-0, Texans 1-5-1

ATS: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1

O/U: Eagles 4-3, Texans 3-4

Eagles vs. Texans betting splits

Point spread: Eagles 92% handle, 85% bets

Total: Over 80% handle, 78% bets

Moneyline: Eagles 88% handle, 89% bets