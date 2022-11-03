NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, and Justin Allgaier face off as part of the broader field of drivers Saturday evening at 6 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series Championship race will air on USA Network.

Gragson heads into Phoenix as the race favorite with +170 odds. Gibbs follows at +300, Allgaier is +350, and Berry is +500. It’s a drop-off from there to Sam Mayer with +1200 odds. Last year’s final four consisted of Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, and A.J. Allmendinger. Hemric won the race to secure the season-ending title. Cindric finished second, Gragson finished 12th, and Allmendinger finished 14th.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s Xfinity Series Championship race. Qualifying runs the same day at 2:30 p.m. ET. Odds will move to some degree, but given the length of the race and the championship implications, we shouldn’t see drastic movement.