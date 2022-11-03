 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Saturday’s Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

A general view of the track during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at Phoenix Raceway on November 07, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, and Justin Allgaier face off as part of the broader field of drivers Saturday evening at 6 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series Championship race will air on USA Network.

Gragson heads into Phoenix as the race favorite with +170 odds. Gibbs follows at +300, Allgaier is +350, and Berry is +500. It’s a drop-off from there to Sam Mayer with +1200 odds. Last year’s final four consisted of Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, and A.J. Allmendinger. Hemric won the race to secure the season-ending title. Cindric finished second, Gragson finished 12th, and Allmendinger finished 14th.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s Xfinity Series Championship race. Qualifying runs the same day at 2:30 p.m. ET. Odds will move to some degree, but given the length of the race and the championship implications, we shouldn’t see drastic movement.

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Noah Gragson +170
Ty Gibbs +300
Justin Allgaier +350
Josh Berry +500
Sam Mayer +1200
Brandon lones +1500
Sammy Smith +2000
A.J. Allmendinger +2000
Austin Hill +3000
Riley Herbst +5000
Sheldon Creed +5000
Daniel Hemric +10000
Ryan Sieg +20000
Nicholas Sanchez +20000
Landon Cassill +20000
Rajah Caruth +30000
Kaz Grala +30000
Anthony Alfredo +40000
Kvle Weatherman +50000
Jeremy Clements +50000
leb Burton 50000
Stefan Parsons +100000
Timmy Hill +100000
Parker Retzlaff +100000
Myatt Snider +100000
Mason Massey +100000
Matt Mills +100000
Kyle Sieg +100000
Kris Wright +100000
Josh Williams +100000
Joey Gase +100000
J.J. Yeley +100000
Joe Graf Jr. +100000
Dillon Bassett +100000
Brennan Poole +100000
Brandon Brown +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000
Bayley Currey +100000
Alex Labbe +100000

