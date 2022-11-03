NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix

The NASCAR Truck Series season comes to a close Friday evening at the Phoenix Raceway. The Lucas Oil 150 gets underway at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 and by the end of the race, we’ll be able to declare a Drivers’ Championship winner.

Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, and Chandler Smith comprise the final four in this race. A year ago, Rhodes and Smith were part of the final four with Rhodes claiming the season-ending championship with a third place finish in Phoenix. Rhodes and Smith lead the Truck Series in wins this season with three apiece.

We’ll get a full field of drivers, but that foursome has the most to win (and lose) with this race. Smith is currently the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds. Majeski follows at +350 and Smith is tied with John H. Nemechek at +400. Rhodes is +1200 and tied with Grant Enfinger, both of whom are behind Corey Heim (+800) in the odds list.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Friday’s Lucas Oil 150.