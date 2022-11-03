NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix

The NASCAR Truck Series season comes to a close Friday evening at the Phoenix Raceway. The Lucas Oil 150 gets underway at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 and by the end of the race, we’ll be able to declare a Drivers’ Championship winner.
Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, and Chandler Smith comprise the final four in this race. A year ago, Rhodes and Smith were part of the final four with Rhodes claiming the season-ending championship with a third place finish in Phoenix. Rhodes and Smith lead the Truck Series in wins this season with three apiece.
We’ll get a full field of drivers, but that foursome has the most to win (and lose) with this race. Smith is currently the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds. Majeski follows at +350 and Smith is tied with John H. Nemechek at +400. Rhodes is +1200 and tied with Grant Enfinger, both of whom are behind Corey Heim (+800) in the odds list.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Friday’s Lucas Oil 150.
2022 Lucas Oil 150 odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Chandler Smith
|+300
|Ty Majeski
|+350
|Zane Smith
|+400
|John H. Nemechek
|+400
|Corey Heim
|+800
|Grant Enfinger
|+1200
|Ben Rhodes
|+1200
|Stewart Friesen
|+1500
|Christian Eckes
|+1500
|Carson Hocevar
|+3000
|Matt Crafton
|+5000
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+10000
|Tyler Ankrum
|+10000
|Layne Riggs
|+10000
|Derek Kraus
|+10000
|Tanner Gray
|+25000
|Johnny Sauter
|+25000
|Chase Purdy
|+25000
|Colby Howard
|+25000
|Hailie Deegan
|+50000
|Tyler Hill
|100000
|Timmy Hill
|+100000
|Spencer Boyd
|+100000
|Lawless Alan
|+100000
|Raiah Caruth
|+100000
|Keith McGee
|+100000
|lack Wood
|+100000
|Kaden Honevcutt
|+100000
|Dean Thompson
|+100000
|Chris Hacker
|+100000
|Blaine Perkins
|+100000
|Armani Williams
|+100000
|Austin Wayne Self
|+100000