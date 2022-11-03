 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix

We go over the opening odds for the Lucas Oil 150, which will determine the Truck Series championship at Phoenix Raceway.

A general view of racing as the sun sets during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series season comes to a close Friday evening at the Phoenix Raceway. The Lucas Oil 150 gets underway at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 and by the end of the race, we’ll be able to declare a Drivers’ Championship winner.

Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, and Chandler Smith comprise the final four in this race. A year ago, Rhodes and Smith were part of the final four with Rhodes claiming the season-ending championship with a third place finish in Phoenix. Rhodes and Smith lead the Truck Series in wins this season with three apiece.

We’ll get a full field of drivers, but that foursome has the most to win (and lose) with this race. Smith is currently the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds. Majeski follows at +350 and Smith is tied with John H. Nemechek at +400. Rhodes is +1200 and tied with Grant Enfinger, both of whom are behind Corey Heim (+800) in the odds list.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Friday’s Lucas Oil 150.

2022 Lucas Oil 150 odds

Driver Winner
Chandler Smith +300
Ty Majeski +350
Zane Smith +400
John H. Nemechek +400
Corey Heim +800
Grant Enfinger +1200
Ben Rhodes +1200
Stewart Friesen +1500
Christian Eckes +1500
Carson Hocevar +3000
Matt Crafton +5000
Matt DiBenedetto +10000
Tyler Ankrum +10000
Layne Riggs +10000
Derek Kraus +10000
Tanner Gray +25000
Johnny Sauter +25000
Chase Purdy +25000
Colby Howard +25000
Hailie Deegan +50000
Tyler Hill 100000
Timmy Hill +100000
Spencer Boyd +100000
Lawless Alan +100000
Raiah Caruth +100000
Keith McGee +100000
lack Wood +100000
Kaden Honevcutt +100000
Dean Thompson +100000
Chris Hacker +100000
Blaine Perkins +100000
Armani Williams +100000
Austin Wayne Self +100000

