How to watch the 2022 Breeders’ Cup: List of races, morning line odds, and more

The Breeders’ Cup serves as basically the championships of horse racing in the United States, since 1984 the best thoroughbreds from around the world take a weekend for the biggest purses in the sport.

There are 14 races, with five races all for juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on Friday, and nine races for fillies, mares, geldings, and all others three-years-old and up on Saturday.

The biggest race in America outside the Triple Crown is the Breeders’ Cup Classic, a Grade I stakes race with a whopping $6 million added to the purse.

This year’s races will be on November 4 & 5 at the home of American thoroughbred racing and sales, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. The Horse Capital of the World will play host to this event for the third time, and with seating very limited compared to some other American tracks, it will be a tough ticket.

How to watch

The “Future Stars Friday” will have five races, all of which feature juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on November 4, from 2-6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The bigger day is Saturday, with the USA Network starting broadcast coverage at 1:00 p.m. ET, with NBC and Peacock taking over from 3:30-6 p.m. ET.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will also have live streaming, but you might need a cable or streaming login to have access

Friday, November 4

These are the fields for the five races on Friday, November 4. All races are Grade I stakes except for the Juvenile Turf Sprint, which is Grade II.

Juvenile Turf Sprint: 3:00 p.m. ET, 5/8 of a mile, $1 million added

Juvenile Fillies: 3:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added

Juvenile Fillies Turf: 4:20 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Juvenile: 5:00 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added

Juvenile Turf: 5:40 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Saturday, November 5

On Saturday, November 6th there are the nine Breeders Cup races for the world championships of thoroughbred horse racing. All races are Grade I stakes races.

Filly & Mare Sprint: 11:50 a.m. ET, 7/8 mile, $1 million added

Turf Sprint: 12:29 p.m. ET, 5/8 mile, $1 million added

Dirt Mile: 1:10 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Filly & Mare Turf: 1:50 p.m. ET, 1 3/8 miles, $2 million added

Sprint: 2:30 p.m. ET, 3/4 mile, $2 million added

The Mile: 3:10 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $2 million added

Distaff: 3:55 p.m. ET, 1 1/8 miles, $2 million added

Breeders Cup Turf: 4:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/2 miles, $4 million added

Breeders Cup Classic: 5:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/4 miles, $6 million added

Odds

Here is the complete list of morning line odds for both days of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.