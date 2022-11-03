How to watch the 2022 Breeders’ Cup: List of races, morning line odds, and more

The Breeders’ Cup serves as basically the championships of horse racing in the United States, since 1984 the best thoroughbreds from around the world take a weekend for the biggest purses in the sport.
There are 14 races, with five races all for juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on Friday, and nine races for fillies, mares, geldings, and all others three-years-old and up on Saturday.
The biggest race in America outside the Triple Crown is the Breeders’ Cup Classic, a Grade I stakes race with a whopping $6 million added to the purse.
This year’s races will be on November 4 & 5 at the home of American thoroughbred racing and sales, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. The Horse Capital of the World will play host to this event for the third time, and with seating very limited compared to some other American tracks, it will be a tough ticket.
How to watch
The “Future Stars Friday” will have five races, all of which feature juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on November 4, from 2-6 p.m. ET on USA Network.
The bigger day is Saturday, with the USA Network starting broadcast coverage at 1:00 p.m. ET, with NBC and Peacock taking over from 3:30-6 p.m. ET.
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will also have live streaming, but you might need a cable or streaming login to have access
Friday, November 4
These are the fields for the five races on Friday, November 4. All races are Grade I stakes except for the Juvenile Turf Sprint, which is Grade II.
Juvenile Turf Sprint: 3:00 p.m. ET, 5/8 of a mile, $1 million added
Juvenile Fillies: 3:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added
Juvenile Fillies Turf: 4:20 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added
Juvenile: 5:00 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added
Juvenile Turf: 5:40 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added
Saturday, November 5
On Saturday, November 6th there are the nine Breeders Cup races for the world championships of thoroughbred horse racing. All races are Grade I stakes races.
Filly & Mare Sprint: 11:50 a.m. ET, 7/8 mile, $1 million added
Turf Sprint: 12:29 p.m. ET, 5/8 mile, $1 million added
Dirt Mile: 1:10 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added
Filly & Mare Turf: 1:50 p.m. ET, 1 3/8 miles, $2 million added
Sprint: 2:30 p.m. ET, 3/4 mile, $2 million added
The Mile: 3:10 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $2 million added
Distaff: 3:55 p.m. ET, 1 1/8 miles, $2 million added
Breeders Cup Turf: 4:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/2 miles, $4 million added
Breeders Cup Classic: 5:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/4 miles, $6 million added
Odds
Here is the complete list of morning line odds for both days of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.
2022 Breeders’ Cup Field
|PP
|ML Odds
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|PP
|ML Odds
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Juvenile Turf
|Friday, 3:00 p.m.
|1
|15-1
|Lady Hollywood (GB)
|Umberto Rispoli
|Alice Haynes
|2
|4-1
|Love Reigns (IRE)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Wesley A. Ward
|3
|12-1
|Private Creed
|Joel Rosario
|Steven M. Asmussen
|4
|15-1
|Dramatised (IRE)
|Ryan Moore
|Karl Burke
|5
|8-1
|Mischief Magic (IRE)
|William Buick
|Charlie Appleby
|6
|15-1
|Persian Force (IRE)
|Frankie Dettori
|Richard Hannon
|7
|8-1
|Oxymore
|Jose Ortiz
|Chad C. Brown
|8
|20-1
|American Apple
|Gerardo Corrales
|Daniel J. Leitch
|9
|13-1
|Sharp Aza Tack
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10
|15-1
|Tyler's Tribe
|Kylee Jordan
|Timothy E. Martin
|11
|6-1
|Speed Boat Beach
|Flavien Prat
|Bob Baffert
|12
|7-2
|The Platinum Queen (IRE)
|Hollie Doyle
|Richard A. Fahey
|Juvenile Fillies
|Friday, 3:40 p.m.
|1
|30-1
|Vegas Magic
|Jose Ortiz
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2
|10-1
|You're My Girl
|John Velazquez
|John P. Terranova II
|3
|8-1
|And Tell Me Nolies
|Ramon Vazquez
|Peter Miller
|4
|30-1
|Sabra Tuff
|Paco Lopez
|Dallas Stewart
|5
|5-1
|Wonder Wheel
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Mark E. Casse
|6
|30-1
|Alma Rosa
|Jaime Rodriguez
|Bernardo G. Lopez
|7
|9-2
|Chop Chop
|Joel Rosario
|Brad Cox
|8
|12-1
|Atomically
|Luis Saez
|Jose Pinchin
|9
|20-1
|Grand Love
|Florent Geroux
|Steven M. Asmussen
|10
|7-2
|Chocolate Gelato
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|11
|20-1
|American Rockette
|Junior Alvarado
|William I. Mott
|12
|20-1
|Shoplifter
|Martin Garcia
|Eddie Kenneally
|13
|15-1
|Leave No Trace
|Jose Lezcano
|Philip M. Serpe
|14
|6-1
|Raging Sea
|Flavien Prat
|Chad C. Brown
|Juvenile Fillies Turf
|Friday, 4:20 p.m.
|1
|15-1
|Comanche Country (IRE)
|Umberto Rispoli
|Philip D'Amato
|2
|12-1
|Cairo Consort
|John Velazquez
|Nathan Squires
|3
|20-1
|Last Call
|Frankie Dettori
|Kevin Attard
|4
|6-1
|Free Look
|Flavien Prat
|Chad C. Brown
|5
|12-1
|Pleasant Passage
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Shug McGaughey
|6
|8-1
|Be Your Best
|Jose Ortiz
|Horacio De Paz
|7
|20-1
|Spirit Gal (FR)
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|W.P Browne
|8
|30-1
|Manhattan Jungle (IRE)
|Manny Franco
|Amy Murphy
|9
|6-1
|Delight
|Luis Saez
|Jonathan Thomas
|10
|4-1
|Meditate (IRE)
|Ryan Moore
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|11
|12-1
|G Laurie
|William Buick
|H. Graham Motion
|12
|10-1
|Midnight Mile (IRE)
|Wayne Lordan
|Richard A. Fahey
|13
|8-1
|Xigera
|Julien Leparoux
|Philip Bauer
|14
|10-1
|Basil Martini (IRE)
|John Velazquez
|Joseph Patrick O'Brien
|Juvenile
|Friday, 5:00 p.m.
|1
|30-1
|Hurricane J
|Joe Talamo
|Paulo H. Lobo
|2
|30-1
|Congruent
|Jose Ortiz
|Antonio Sano
|3
|4-5
|Cave Rock
|Juan Hernandez
|Bob Baffert
|4
|4-1
|Forte
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|5
|10-1
|Verifying
|Joel Rosario
|Brad Cox
|6
|6-1
|Blazing Sevens
|Flavien Prat
|Chad C. Brown
|7
|30-1
|Wound Up
|Mario Gutierez
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8
|20-1
|Lost Ark
|Luis Saez
|Todd A. Pletcher
|9
|20-1
|Curly Jack
|Edgar Morales
|Thomas M. Amoss
|10
|8-1
|National Treasure
|John Velazquez
|Bob Baffert
|Juvenile Turf
|Friday, 5:40 p.m.
|1
|8-1
|Victoria Road (IRE)
|Ryan Moore
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|2
|6-1
|Packs a Wahlop
|Mike Smith
|Jeff Mullins
|3
|30-1
|Curly Larry and Mo
|Francisco Arrieta
|Caio Caramori
|4
|3-1
|Silver Knott (GB)
|William Buick
|Charlie Appleby
|5
|20-1
|Battle of Normandy
|Jose Lezcano
|Shug McGaughey
|6
|6-1
|Andthewinneris
|Joel Rosario
|Wayne M. Catalano
|7
|30-1
|Really Good
|Luis Saez
|Michael J. Maker
|8
|5-1
|I'm Very Busy
|Flavien Prat
|Chad C. Brown
|9
|20-1
|Nagirroc
|Manny Franco
|H. Graham Motion
|10
|20-1
|Webslinger
|Dylan Davis
|Mark E. Casse
|11
|20-1
|Reckoning Force
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Brendan P. Walsh
|12
|20-1
|Mo Stash
|Rafael Bejarano
|Vicki Oliver
|13
|8-1
|Major Dude
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|14
|30-1
|Gaslight Dancer
|Juan Hernandez
|Michael J. Maker
|Filly and Mare Sprint
|Saturday, 11:50 a.m.
|1
|15-1
|Slammed
|Florent Geroux
|Todd W. Fincher
|2
|15-1
|Edgeway
|Juan Hernandez
|John W. Sadler
|3
|20-1
|Chi Town Lady
|Flavien Prat
|Wesley A. Ward
|4
|4-1
|Ce Ce
|Victor Espinoza
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5
|6-1
|Frank's Rockette
|Luis Saez
|William I. Mott
|6
|20-1
|Chain of Love (JPN)
|William Buick
|Michihiro Ogasa
|7
|8-1
|Obligatory
|Jose Ortiz
|William I. Mott
|8
|3-1
|Goodnight Olive
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Chad C. Brown
|9
|30-1
|Sterling Silver
|Javier Castellano
|Thomas Albertrani
|10
|30-1
|Hot Peppers
|Junior Alvarado
|Rudy Rodriguez
|11
|10-1
|Wicked Halo
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Steven M. Asmussen
|12
|10-1
|Lady Rocket
|Joel Rosario
|Brad Cox
|13
|6-1
|Echo Zulu
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|Steven M. Asmussen
|Turf Sprint
|Saturday, 12:29 p.m.
|1
|10-1
|Creative Force (IRE)
|William Buick
|Charlie Appleby
|2
|30-1
|Flotus (IRE)
|Hollie Doyle
|Simon Crisford
|3
|20-1
|Emaraaty Ana (GB)
|Ryan Moore
|Kevin A. Ryan
|4
|8-1
|Campanelle (IRE)
|Frankie Dettori
|Wesley A. Ward
|5
|30-1
|Go Bears Go (IRE)
|Umberto Rispoli
|David Loughnane
|6
|7-2
|Highfield Princess (FR)
|Jason Hart
|John Quinn
|7
|15-1
|Arrest Me Red
|John Velazquez
|Wesley A. Ward
|8
|2-1
|Golden Pal
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Wesley A. Ward
|9
|30-1
|Naval Crown (GB)
|James Doyle
|Charlie Appleby
|10
|20-1
|Caravel
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Brad Cox
|11
|6-1
|Casa Creed
|Luis Saez
|William I. Mott
|12
|15-1
|Bran (FR)
|Vincent Cheminaud
|John W. Sadler
|13
|20-1
|Cazadero
|Flavien Prat
|Brendan P. Walsh
|14
|30-1
|Artemus Citylimits
|Juan Hernandez
|Michael J. Maker
|Alternate
|15-1
|Dancing Buck
|Joel Rosario
|Michelle Nevin
|Alternate
|30-1
|Oceanic
|Julien Leparoux
|Jordan Blair
|Dirt Mile
|Saturday, 1:10 p.m.
|1
|30-1
|Slow Down Andy
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2
|15-1
|Simplification
|Luis Saez
|Antonio Sano
|3
|8-1
|Pipeline
|Flavien Prat
|Chad C. Brown
|4
|20-1
|Law Professor
|Jose Ortiz
|Rob Atras
|5
|7-2
|Gunite
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Steven M. Asmussen
|6
|9-2
|Laurel River
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Bob Baffert
|7
|5-2
|Cody's Wish
|Junior Alvarado
|William I. Mott
|8
|30-1
|Informative
|Abner Adorno
|Uriah St. Lewis
|9
|9-2
|Cyberknife
|Florent Geroux
|Brad Cox
|10
|12-1
|Senor Buscador
|Francisco Arrieta
|Todd W. Fincher
|11
|30-1
|Three Technique
|Rafael Bejarano
|Jason G. Cook
|Filly and Mare Turf
|Saturday, 1:50 p.m.
|1
|20-1
|Lady Speightspeare
|Luis Saez
|Roger L. Attfield
|2
|20-1
|Going to Vegas
|Umberto Rispoli
|Philip D'Amato
|3
|5-2
|Nashwa (GB)
|Hollie Doyle
|John H.M. Gosden
|4
|9-2
|Above the Curve
|John Velazquez
|Joseph Patrick O'Brien
|5
|8-1
|Tuesday (IRE)
|Ryan Moore
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|6
|30-1
|Mise En Scene (GB)
|Cieren Fallon
|James Ferguson
|7
|20-1
|Toy (IRE)
|Wayne Lordan
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|8
|20-1
|Family Way
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Brendan P. Walsh
|9
|12-1
|Rougir (FR)
|Flavien Prat
|Chad C. Brown
|10
|10-1
|Virginia Joy (GER)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Chad C. Brown
|11
|7-2
|In Italian (GB)
|Joel Rosario
|Chad C. Brown
|12
|10-1
|Moira
|Frankie Dettori
|Kevin Attard
|Sprint
|Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
|1
|30-1
|Manny Wah
|Corey Lanerie
|Wayne M. Catalano
|2
|4-1
|Kimari
|Jose Ortiz
|Wesley A. Ward
|3
|20-1
|O Besos
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Gregory D. Foley
|4
|10-1
|American Theorem
|Joe Bravo
|George Papaprodromou
|5
|12-1
|Aloha West
|Luis Saez
|Wayne M. Catalano
|6
|6-1
|Elite Power
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|William I. Mott
|7
|30-1
|Super Ocho (CHI)
|Hector Berrios
|Amador Merei Sanchez
|8
|20-1
|C Z Rocket
|Flavien Prat
|Peter Miller
|9
|4-5
|Jackie's Warrior
|Joel Rosario
|Steven M. Asmussen
|10
|30-1
|Willy Boi
|Chantal Sutherland
|Jorge Delgado
|11
|30-1
|Flash of Mischief
|Cristian Torres
|Karl Broberg
|Mile
|Saturday, 3:10 p.m.
|1
|20-1
|Pogo (IRE)
|James Doyle
|Charles Hills
|2
|30-1
|Shirl's Speight
|Luis Saez
|Roger L. Attfield
|3
|6-1
|Dreamloper (IRE)
|Kieran Shoemark
|Ed Walker
|4
|7-2
|Modern Games (IRE)
|William Buick
|Charlie Appleby
|5
|10-1
|Smooth Like Strait
|John Velazquez
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6
|15-1
|Ivar (BRZ)
|Javier Castellano
|Paulo H. Lobo
|7
|20-1
|Beyond Brilliant
|Victor Espinoza
|John A. Shirreffs
|8
|6-1
|Regal Glory
|Jose Ortiz
|Chad C. Brown
|9
|15-1
|Malavath (IRE)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Francis-Henri Graffard
|10
|12-1
|Order of Australia (IRE)
|Ryan Moore
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|11
|10-1
|Annapolis
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|12
|30-1
|King Cause
|Juan Hernandez
|Michael J. Maker
|13
|9-2
|Kinross (GB)
|Frankie Dettori
|Ralph M. Beckett
|14
|8-1
|Domestic Spending (GB)
|Flavien Prat
|Chad C. Brown
|Alternate
|30-1
|Front Run the Fed
|Francisco Arrieta
|Caio Caramori
|Alternate
|30-1
|Gear Jockey
|Luis Saez
|George R. Arnold II
|Distaff
|Saturday, 3:55 p.m.
|1
|3-1
|Malathaat
|John Velazquez
|Todd A. Pletcher
|2
|20-1
|Blue Stripe (ARG)
|Hector Berrios
|Marcelo Polanco
|3
|15-1
|Secret Oath
|Luis Saez
|D. Wayne Lukas
|4
|4-1
|Clairiere
|Joel Rosario
|Steven M. Asmussen
|5
|30-1
|Awake At Midnyte
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6
|9-5
|Nest
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|7
|9-2
|Search Results
|Flavien Prat
|Chad C. Brown
|8
|6-1
|Society
|Florent Geroux
|Steven M. Asmussen
|Turf
|Saturday, 4:40 p.m.
|1
|15-1
|Bye Bye Melvin
|Feargal Lynch
|H. Graham Motion
|2
|9-2
|War Like Goddess
|Joel Rosario
|William I. Mott
|3
|15-1
|Stone Age (IRE)
|Ryan Moore
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|4
|15-1
|Broome (IRE)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|5
|3-1
|Rebel's Romance (IRE)
|James Doyle
|Charlie Appleby
|6
|30-1
|Channel Maker
|Jose Ortiz
|William I. Mott
|7
|4-1
|Nations Pride (IRE)
|William Buick
|Charlie Appleby
|8
|20-1
|Master Piece (CHI)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9
|20-1
|Gold Phoenix (IRE)
|Flavien Prat
|Philip D'Amato
|10
|20-1
|Red Knight
|Luis Saez
|Michael J. Maker
|11
|6-1
|Mishriff (IRE)
|Frankie Dettori
|John H.M. Gosden
|12
|30-1
|Nautilus (BRZ)
|Javier Castellano
|Paulo H. Lobo
|13
|15-1
|Highland Chief (IRE)
|John Velazquez
|H. Graham Motion
|Classic
|Saturday, 5:40 p.m.
|1
|8-1
|Taiba
|Mike Smith
|Bob Baffert
|2
|6-1
|Life Is Good
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|3
|30-1
|Happy Saver
|John Velazquez
|Todd A. Pletcher
|4
|3-5
|Flightline
|Flavien Prat
|John W. Sadler
|5
|15-1
|Hot Rod Charlie
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6
|5-1
|Epicenter
|Joel Rosario
|Steven M. Asmussen
|7
|10-1
|Olympiad
|Junior Alvarado
|William I. Mott
|8
|20-1
|Rich Strike
|Sonny Leon
|Eric R. Reed