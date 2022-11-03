 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the 2022 Breeders’ Cup: List of races, morning line odds, and more

The biggest weekend in horse racing is here, and it comes to the home of thoroughbred racing at Keeneland. Here’s how to watch all of it.

By Collin Sherwin
Hill N Dale Metropolitan Handicap Stakes for three-year-olds and up going one mile on the dirt at Belmont Park, won by John Sadler’s Flightline with Flavien Prat on Saturday, June 11, 2022, Nancy Rokos / Special to the Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Breeders’ Cup serves as basically the championships of horse racing in the United States, since 1984 the best thoroughbreds from around the world take a weekend for the biggest purses in the sport.

There are 14 races, with five races all for juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on Friday, and nine races for fillies, mares, geldings, and all others three-years-old and up on Saturday.

The biggest race in America outside the Triple Crown is the Breeders’ Cup Classic, a Grade I stakes race with a whopping $6 million added to the purse.

This year’s races will be on November 4 & 5 at the home of American thoroughbred racing and sales, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. The Horse Capital of the World will play host to this event for the third time, and with seating very limited compared to some other American tracks, it will be a tough ticket.

How to watch

The “Future Stars Friday” will have five races, all of which feature juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on November 4, from 2-6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The bigger day is Saturday, with the USA Network starting broadcast coverage at 1:00 p.m. ET, with NBC and Peacock taking over from 3:30-6 p.m. ET.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will also have live streaming, but you might need a cable or streaming login to have access

Friday, November 4

These are the fields for the five races on Friday, November 4. All races are Grade I stakes except for the Juvenile Turf Sprint, which is Grade II.

Juvenile Turf Sprint: 3:00 p.m. ET, 5/8 of a mile, $1 million added

Juvenile Fillies: 3:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added

Juvenile Fillies Turf: 4:20 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Juvenile: 5:00 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added

Juvenile Turf: 5:40 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Saturday, November 5

On Saturday, November 5th there are the nine Breeders Cup races for the world championships of thoroughbred horse racing. All races are Grade I stakes races.

Filly & Mare Sprint: 11:50 a.m. ET, 7/8 mile, $1 million added

Turf Sprint: 12:29 p.m. ET, 5/8 mile, $1 million added

Dirt Mile: 1:10 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Filly & Mare Turf: 1:50 p.m. ET, 1 3/8 miles, $2 million added

Sprint: 2:30 p.m. ET, 3/4 mile, $2 million added

The Mile: 3:10 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $2 million added

Distaff: 3:55 p.m. ET, 1 1/8 miles, $2 million added

Breeders Cup Turf: 4:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/2 miles, $4 million added

Breeders Cup Classic: 5:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/4 miles, $6 million added

Odds

Here is the complete list of morning line odds for both days of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

2022 Breeders’ Cup Field

PP ML Odds Horse Jockey Trainer
Juvenile Turf Friday, 3:00 p.m.
1 15-1 Lady Hollywood (GB) Umberto Rispoli Alice Haynes
2 4-1 Love Reigns (IRE) Irad Ortiz, Jr. Wesley A. Ward
3 12-1 Private Creed Joel Rosario Steven M. Asmussen
4 15-1 Dramatised (IRE) Ryan Moore Karl Burke
5 8-1 Mischief Magic (IRE) William Buick Charlie Appleby
6 15-1 Persian Force (IRE) Frankie Dettori Richard Hannon
7 8-1 Oxymore Jose Ortiz Chad C. Brown
8 20-1 American Apple Gerardo Corrales Daniel J. Leitch
9 13-1 Sharp Aza Tack Tyler Gaffalione Doug F. O'Neill
10 15-1 Tyler's Tribe Kylee Jordan Timothy E. Martin
11 6-1 Speed Boat Beach Flavien Prat Bob Baffert
12 7-2 The Platinum Queen (IRE) Hollie Doyle Richard A. Fahey
Juvenile Fillies Friday, 3:40 p.m.
1 30-1 Vegas Magic Jose Ortiz Doug F. O'Neill
2 10-1 You're My Girl John Velazquez John P. Terranova II
3 8-1 And Tell Me Nolies Ramon Vazquez Peter Miller
4 30-1 Sabra Tuff Paco Lopez Dallas Stewart
5 5-1 Wonder Wheel Tyler Gaffalione Mark E. Casse
6 30-1 Alma Rosa Jaime Rodriguez Bernardo G. Lopez
7 9-2 Chop Chop Joel Rosario Brad Cox
8 12-1 Atomically Luis Saez Jose Pinchin
9 20-1 Grand Love Florent Geroux Steven M. Asmussen
10 7-2 Chocolate Gelato Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
11 20-1 American Rockette Junior Alvarado William I. Mott
12 20-1 Shoplifter Martin Garcia Eddie Kenneally
13 15-1 Leave No Trace Jose Lezcano Philip M. Serpe
14 6-1 Raging Sea Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown
Juvenile Fillies Turf Friday, 4:20 p.m.
1 15-1 Comanche Country (IRE) Umberto Rispoli Philip D'Amato
2 12-1 Cairo Consort John Velazquez Nathan Squires
3 20-1 Last Call Frankie Dettori Kevin Attard
4 6-1 Free Look Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown
5 12-1 Pleasant Passage Irad Ortiz, Jr. Shug McGaughey
6 8-1 Be Your Best Jose Ortiz Horacio De Paz
7 20-1 Spirit Gal (FR) Ricardo Santana, Jr. W.P Browne
8 30-1 Manhattan Jungle (IRE) Manny Franco Amy Murphy
9 6-1 Delight Luis Saez Jonathan Thomas
10 4-1 Meditate (IRE) Ryan Moore Aidan P. O'Brien
11 12-1 G Laurie William Buick H. Graham Motion
12 10-1 Midnight Mile (IRE) Wayne Lordan Richard A. Fahey
13 8-1 Xigera Julien Leparoux Philip Bauer
14 10-1 Basil Martini (IRE) John Velazquez Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Juvenile Friday, 5:00 p.m.
1 30-1 Hurricane J Joe Talamo Paulo H. Lobo
2 30-1 Congruent Jose Ortiz Antonio Sano
3 4-5 Cave Rock Juan Hernandez Bob Baffert
4 4-1 Forte Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
5 10-1 Verifying Joel Rosario Brad Cox
6 6-1 Blazing Sevens Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown
7 30-1 Wound Up Mario Gutierez Michael W. McCarthy
8 20-1 Lost Ark Luis Saez Todd A. Pletcher
9 20-1 Curly Jack Edgar Morales Thomas M. Amoss
10 8-1 National Treasure John Velazquez Bob Baffert
Juvenile Turf Friday, 5:40 p.m.
1 8-1 Victoria Road (IRE) Ryan Moore Aidan P. O'Brien
2 6-1 Packs a Wahlop Mike Smith Jeff Mullins
3 30-1 Curly Larry and Mo Francisco Arrieta Caio Caramori
4 3-1 Silver Knott (GB) William Buick Charlie Appleby
5 20-1 Battle of Normandy Jose Lezcano Shug McGaughey
6 6-1 Andthewinneris Joel Rosario Wayne M. Catalano
7 30-1 Really Good Luis Saez Michael J. Maker
8 5-1 I'm Very Busy Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown
9 20-1 Nagirroc Manny Franco H. Graham Motion
10 20-1 Webslinger Dylan Davis Mark E. Casse
11 20-1 Reckoning Force Tyler Gaffalione Brendan P. Walsh
12 20-1 Mo Stash Rafael Bejarano Vicki Oliver
13 8-1 Major Dude Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
14 30-1 Gaslight Dancer Juan Hernandez Michael J. Maker
Filly and Mare Sprint Saturday, 11:50 a.m.
1 15-1 Slammed Florent Geroux Todd W. Fincher
2 15-1 Edgeway Juan Hernandez John W. Sadler
3 20-1 Chi Town Lady Flavien Prat Wesley A. Ward
4 4-1 Ce Ce Victor Espinoza Michael W. McCarthy
5 6-1 Frank's Rockette Luis Saez William I. Mott
6 20-1 Chain of Love (JPN) William Buick Michihiro Ogasa
7 8-1 Obligatory Jose Ortiz William I. Mott
8 3-1 Goodnight Olive Irad Ortiz, Jr. Chad C. Brown
9 30-1 Sterling Silver Javier Castellano Thomas Albertrani
10 30-1 Hot Peppers Junior Alvarado Rudy Rodriguez
11 10-1 Wicked Halo Tyler Gaffalione Steven M. Asmussen
12 10-1 Lady Rocket Joel Rosario Brad Cox
13 6-1 Echo Zulu Ricardo Santana, Jr. Steven M. Asmussen
Turf Sprint Saturday, 12:29 p.m.
1 10-1 Creative Force (IRE) William Buick Charlie Appleby
2 30-1 Flotus (IRE) Hollie Doyle Simon Crisford
3 20-1 Emaraaty Ana (GB) Ryan Moore Kevin A. Ryan
4 8-1 Campanelle (IRE) Frankie Dettori Wesley A. Ward
5 30-1 Go Bears Go (IRE) Umberto Rispoli David Loughnane
6 7-2 Highfield Princess (FR) Jason Hart John Quinn
7 15-1 Arrest Me Red John Velazquez Wesley A. Ward
8 2-1 Golden Pal Irad Ortiz, Jr. Wesley A. Ward
9 30-1 Naval Crown (GB) James Doyle Charlie Appleby
10 20-1 Caravel Tyler Gaffalione Brad Cox
11 6-1 Casa Creed Luis Saez William I. Mott
12 15-1 Bran (FR) Vincent Cheminaud John W. Sadler
13 20-1 Cazadero Flavien Prat Brendan P. Walsh
14 30-1 Artemus Citylimits Juan Hernandez Michael J. Maker
Alternate 15-1 Dancing Buck Joel Rosario Michelle Nevin
Alternate 30-1 Oceanic Julien Leparoux Jordan Blair
Dirt Mile Saturday, 1:10 p.m.
1 30-1 Slow Down Andy Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O'Neill
2 15-1 Simplification Luis Saez Antonio Sano
3 8-1 Pipeline Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown
4 20-1 Law Professor Jose Ortiz Rob Atras
5 7-2 Gunite Tyler Gaffalione Steven M. Asmussen
6 9-2 Laurel River Irad Ortiz, Jr. Bob Baffert
7 5-2 Cody's Wish Junior Alvarado William I. Mott
8 30-1 Informative Abner Adorno Uriah St. Lewis
9 9-2 Cyberknife Florent Geroux Brad Cox
10 12-1 Senor Buscador Francisco Arrieta Todd W. Fincher
11 30-1 Three Technique Rafael Bejarano Jason G. Cook
Filly and Mare Turf Saturday, 1:50 p.m.
1 20-1 Lady Speightspeare Luis Saez Roger L. Attfield
2 20-1 Going to Vegas Umberto Rispoli Philip D'Amato
3 5-2 Nashwa (GB) Hollie Doyle John H.M. Gosden
4 9-2 Above the Curve John Velazquez Joseph Patrick O'Brien
5 8-1 Tuesday (IRE) Ryan Moore Aidan P. O'Brien
6 30-1 Mise En Scene (GB) Cieren Fallon James Ferguson
7 20-1 Toy (IRE) Wayne Lordan Aidan P. O'Brien
8 20-1 Family Way Tyler Gaffalione Brendan P. Walsh
9 12-1 Rougir (FR) Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown
10 10-1 Virginia Joy (GER) Irad Ortiz, Jr. Chad C. Brown
11 7-2 In Italian (GB) Joel Rosario Chad C. Brown
12 10-1 Moira Frankie Dettori Kevin Attard
Sprint Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
1 30-1 Manny Wah Corey Lanerie Wayne M. Catalano
2 4-1 Kimari Jose Ortiz Wesley A. Ward
3 20-1 O Besos Tyler Gaffalione Gregory D. Foley
4 10-1 American Theorem Joe Bravo George Papaprodromou
5 12-1 Aloha West Luis Saez Wayne M. Catalano
6 6-1 Elite Power Irad Ortiz, Jr. William I. Mott
7 30-1 Super Ocho (CHI) Hector Berrios Amador Merei Sanchez
8 20-1 C Z Rocket Flavien Prat Peter Miller
9 4-5 Jackie's Warrior Joel Rosario Steven M. Asmussen
10 30-1 Willy Boi Chantal Sutherland Jorge Delgado
11 30-1 Flash of Mischief Cristian Torres Karl Broberg
Mile Saturday, 3:10 p.m.
1 20-1 Pogo (IRE) James Doyle Charles Hills
2 30-1 Shirl's Speight Luis Saez Roger L. Attfield
3 6-1 Dreamloper (IRE) Kieran Shoemark Ed Walker
4 7-2 Modern Games (IRE) William Buick Charlie Appleby
5 10-1 Smooth Like Strait John Velazquez Michael W. McCarthy
6 15-1 Ivar (BRZ) Javier Castellano Paulo H. Lobo
7 20-1 Beyond Brilliant Victor Espinoza John A. Shirreffs
8 6-1 Regal Glory Jose Ortiz Chad C. Brown
9 15-1 Malavath (IRE) Tyler Gaffalione Francis-Henri Graffard
10 12-1 Order of Australia (IRE) Ryan Moore Aidan P. O'Brien
11 10-1 Annapolis Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
12 30-1 King Cause Juan Hernandez Michael J. Maker
13 9-2 Kinross (GB) Frankie Dettori Ralph M. Beckett
14 8-1 Domestic Spending (GB) Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown
Alternate 30-1 Front Run the Fed Francisco Arrieta Caio Caramori
Alternate 30-1 Gear Jockey Luis Saez George R. Arnold II
Distaff Saturday, 3:55 p.m.
1 3-1 Malathaat John Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher
2 20-1 Blue Stripe (ARG) Hector Berrios Marcelo Polanco
3 15-1 Secret Oath Luis Saez D. Wayne Lukas
4 4-1 Clairiere Joel Rosario Steven M. Asmussen
5 30-1 Awake At Midnyte Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O'Neill
6 9-5 Nest Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
7 9-2 Search Results Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown
8 6-1 Society Florent Geroux Steven M. Asmussen
Turf Saturday, 4:40 p.m.
1 15-1 Bye Bye Melvin Feargal Lynch H. Graham Motion
2 9-2 War Like Goddess Joel Rosario William I. Mott
3 15-1 Stone Age (IRE) Ryan Moore Aidan P. O'Brien
4 15-1 Broome (IRE) Irad Ortiz, Jr. Aidan P. O'Brien
5 3-1 Rebel's Romance (IRE) James Doyle Charlie Appleby
6 30-1 Channel Maker Jose Ortiz William I. Mott
7 4-1 Nations Pride (IRE) William Buick Charlie Appleby
8 20-1 Master Piece (CHI) Tyler Gaffalione Michael W. McCarthy
9 20-1 Gold Phoenix (IRE) Flavien Prat Philip D'Amato
10 20-1 Red Knight Luis Saez Michael J. Maker
11 6-1 Mishriff (IRE) Frankie Dettori John H.M. Gosden
12 30-1 Nautilus (BRZ) Javier Castellano Paulo H. Lobo
13 15-1 Highland Chief (IRE) John Velazquez H. Graham Motion
Classic Saturday, 5:40 p.m.
1 8-1 Taiba Mike Smith Bob Baffert
2 6-1 Life Is Good Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
3 30-1 Happy Saver John Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher
4 3-5 Flightline Flavien Prat John W. Sadler
5 15-1 Hot Rod Charlie Tyler Gaffalione Doug F. O'Neill
6 5-1 Epicenter Joel Rosario Steven M. Asmussen
7 10-1 Olympiad Junior Alvarado William I. Mott
8 20-1 Rich Strike Sonny Leon Eric R. Reed

