Moneyline pick for Astros vs. Phillies in Game 5 of World Series

The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will face off in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday, one night after four Astros pitchers authored the second no-hitter in World Series history. With the series tied at 2-2, Houston will turn to its ace, Justin Verlander, for tonight’s game. The Phillies will start Noah Syndergaard in what promises to be a bullpen game for Philadelphia. First pitch on FOX is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET.

Let’s make a moneyline pick for this game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 5 pick

HOU: -155

PHI: +135

Game 4 was a brilliant argument for why momentum in baseball is only as good as the next game’s starting pitcher. Not only were the Phillies held hitless Wednesday, they never even really threatened for a hit — they had only one batted ball with an expected average above .320. And this all took place one day after the Phillies crushed five homers in five innings in Game 3. So now we turn to Game 5, where the pitching advantage lies with either team, depending on the narrative you choose. At first glance, Verlander is head and shoulders above Syndergaard, who likely won’t throw more than three innings. But Verlander’s World Series history — eight starts, 43 innings, 6.07 ERA — makes this matchup look less lopsided. That’s the highest ERA of any pitcher with at least 30 innings pitched in the Fall Classic and includes his Game 1 start last week when gave up five runs in five innings, squandering a 5-0 Houston lead in an eventual Phillies win.

Maybe the better bet for this game is the over (7.5, -110) as both lineups seem to have good matchups on paper. With that being equal, it’s hard to turn away from Houston tonight. Verlander’s lack of Fall Classic success does have a hint of being a small sample size fluke. Trust the presumptive 2022 AL Cy Young Award winner in this matchup.

Pick: HOU -155