How to watch Astros vs. Phillies in Game 5 of World Series via live stream

We go over how you can watch Thursday’s FOX MLB broadcast of the 2022 World Series featuring the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four
Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning in Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The 2022 World Series has been incredibly strange and unpredictable and, as a result, entertaining. It continues Thursday with Game 5 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. The game will air on FOX. The winner of Game 5 in an MLB best-of-seven series tied at 2-2 has gone on to win the series nearly 70 percent of the time. So, this is obviously a very important game.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as moneyline odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 5 live stream info

Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Noah Syndergaard
First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: HOU -155, PHI +135
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

