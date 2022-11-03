How to watch Astros vs. Phillies in Game 5 of World Series via live stream

The 2022 World Series has been incredibly strange and unpredictable and, as a result, entertaining. It continues Thursday with Game 5 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. The game will air on FOX. The winner of Game 5 in an MLB best-of-seven series tied at 2-2 has gone on to win the series nearly 70 percent of the time. So, this is obviously a very important game.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as moneyline odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 5 live stream info

Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Noah Syndergaard

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: HOU -155, PHI +135

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.