 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What channel is Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 5 on, when does it start

The Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
2022 World Series Game 4: Houston Astros v. Philadelphia Phillies
Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies attempts to force out Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros as he steals third base in the second inning during Game 4 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Brian Garfinkel/MLB Photos via Getty Images

There are two questions on everyone’s lips entering tonight’s World Series Game 5: Who will gain the upper hand in this Fall Classic before it shifts back to Houston? And when will the Phillies get a hit?

There have been 65 instances in MLB history when a best-of-seven playoff series was tied 2-2 after the first four games. The winner of Game 5 has gone on to claim the series 45 times. So, this is a crucial game for both sides, but especially for the Phillies in their final home game. Philadelphia was no-hit in Game 4 and has gone 11 innings without a knock.

Houston’s Justin Verlander and Philadelphia’s Noah Syndergaard are the probable starting pitchers. The Astros are favored on the DraftKings Sportsbook moneyline (-155). Here are the details on how you can watch tonight’s game.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 5 start time

Game date: Thursday, Nov. 3
Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

More From DraftKings Nation