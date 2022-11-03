What channel is Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 5 on, when does it start

There are two questions on everyone’s lips entering tonight’s World Series Game 5: Who will gain the upper hand in this Fall Classic before it shifts back to Houston? And when will the Phillies get a hit?

There have been 65 instances in MLB history when a best-of-seven playoff series was tied 2-2 after the first four games. The winner of Game 5 has gone on to claim the series 45 times. So, this is a crucial game for both sides, but especially for the Phillies in their final home game. Philadelphia was no-hit in Game 4 and has gone 11 innings without a knock.

Houston’s Justin Verlander and Philadelphia’s Noah Syndergaard are the probable starting pitchers. The Astros are favored on the DraftKings Sportsbook moneyline (-155). Here are the details on how you can watch tonight’s game.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 5 start time

Game date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app