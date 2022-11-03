Dolphins sign Bradley Chubb to 5-year extension worth up to $111.25 million

The Miami Dolphins made a big splash trade when acquiring Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb for their 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. They’ve now quickly moved to secure Chubb’s services with an extension on his rookie deal.

Chubb’s new contract, per Sportrac, gives Chubb a base value of 5 years, $110M, a max value of $111.25M and practical guaranteed money at $63.2M. He will average $22M per year, making Chubb the 6th highest average paid edge defender in the NFL. The Top 5 currently are T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and Khalil Mack.

A first rounder and deep investment into their defense has Miami going all in on Tua Tagovailoa after his strong start to the 2022 season. And it also means they are all in on winning now, and upgrading on defense is a major need moving forward this season.