Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos explore purchasing Washington Commanders

With the announcement that Dan and Tanya Snyder had hired Bank of America to help explore a sale of the Washington Commanders, there has been plenty of interest in the team. Two big names to come out of the woodwork are rapper and media mogul Jay-Z and Amazon frontman Jeff Bezos, per TMZ.

Both men are interested and could be open to partnering for the purchase according to TMZ. The Commanders estimated worth is $5.6 billion. Bezos has ties to the area, as he owns the Washington Post and he also happens to be worth $114 billion. His company, Amazon, also just bought rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football.

Jay-Z has worked with the NFL before and at one time owned the Brooklyn Nets. He currently runs a sports marketing agency called Roc Nation Sports. His net worth is estimated at around $1.3 billion.

There’s no doubt that the two could makes something happen and have the resources to do so if the Snyders actually go through with selling a majority stake in the team.