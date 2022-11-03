Fantasy football fallout of Rashod Bateman’s injury

The Baltimore Ravens announced wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who was initially expected to miss a few weeks with a foot injury, is now out for the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury. Bateman previously missed some time with a foot injury this season before returning to the field. He aggravated the issue in Week 8 against the Buccaneers to the point where he’s now going to miss the season.

Mark Andrews remains the dominant pass catcher in this offense at the tight end spot but this means Devin Duvernay will have a huge role in the offense. Duvernay will be able to line up all over the place and potentially even get touches out of the backfield, like he did on a touchdown run against Tampa Bay. Demarcus Robinson and James Proche will also see snaps but Duvernay has the most upside here as he’s already built up some chemistry with Lamar Jackson even with Bateman still in the lineup.