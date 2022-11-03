 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy football fallout of Rashod Bateman’s injury

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman will miss the rest of the season due to a Lisfranc injury. We discuss how this effects the other Ravens wide receivers in fantasy football.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Baltimore Ravens v New York Jets
Rashod Bateman of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens announced wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who was initially expected to miss a few weeks with a foot injury, is now out for the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury. Bateman previously missed some time with a foot injury this season before returning to the field. He aggravated the issue in Week 8 against the Buccaneers to the point where he’s now going to miss the season.

Mark Andrews remains the dominant pass catcher in this offense at the tight end spot but this means Devin Duvernay will have a huge role in the offense. Duvernay will be able to line up all over the place and potentially even get touches out of the backfield, like he did on a touchdown run against Tampa Bay. Demarcus Robinson and James Proche will also see snaps but Duvernay has the most upside here as he’s already built up some chemistry with Lamar Jackson even with Bateman still in the lineup.

