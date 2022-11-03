Ravens WR depth chart after losing Rashod Bateman for season

The Baltimore Ravens got some bad news on Wednesday, as their No. 1 receiver Rashod Bateman will need to undergo Lisfranc surgery that will end his season. And after trading away Marquise Brown this offseason, the team is extremely thin at the position.

John Harbaugh and the Ravens have been able to bypass the wide receiver need with Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson shoulder much of the offensive burden, but Andrews has been dealing with injuries as well, severely limiting the offensive upside for the Ravens.

The wide receiver depth chart looks something like this:

Devin Duvernay Demarcus Robinson James Proche Tylan Wallace DeSean Jackson Andy Isabella

There’s little doubt that Duvernay is the first option due to his playmaking ability. Much like Bateman, he has speed and is hard to tackle in space. After him, Robinson showed well last week catching 6-of-8 targets for 64 yards. With the lack of passing from the Ravens it’s a bit of a dart throw as to who will see targets from week-to-week and for fantasy football they’re all pretty risky, but Duvernay and Robinson are your best bets.

One good thing is that the Ravens have a strong backup tight end in Isaiah Likely, who put up good numbers last week after Andrews was forced from the game. Even if Andrews ends up playing this Monday night against the Saints, we could see more work for Likely moving forward.