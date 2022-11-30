 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Saudi Arabia and Mexico face off on Wednesday, November 30. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Group C will get their final matchday started on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia and Mexico will face off in hopes of securing a spot in the round of 16. Saudi Arabia suffered a 2-0 loss to Poland after their historic 2-1 upset over Argentina, while Mexico have yet to win a match after a 0-0 draw with Poland and a 2-0 loss to Argentina. The match is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET with a televised broadcast available on FS1 and Telemundo.

Mexico are the favorites heading into this match, priced at -145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Saudi Arabia are +390 underdogs with a draw set at +310.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Date: Wednesday, November 30
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

