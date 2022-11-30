How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group C will get their final matchday started on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia and Mexico will face off in hopes of securing a spot in the round of 16. Saudi Arabia suffered a 2-0 loss to Poland after their historic 2-1 upset over Argentina, while Mexico have yet to win a match after a 0-0 draw with Poland and a 2-0 loss to Argentina. The match is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET with a televised broadcast available on FS1 and Telemundo.

Mexico are the favorites heading into this match, priced at -145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Saudi Arabia are +390 underdogs with a draw set at +310.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Date: Wednesday, November 30

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.