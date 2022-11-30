How to watch Poland vs. Argentina in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group C will get their group stage wrapped up on Wednesday as all four teams will be in action simultaneously. Poland take on Argentina from Stadium 974 while the other match in the group will see Saudi Arabia taking on Mexico. Poland sit at the top of the group and will advance with a win or a draw against Argentina, but can still advance with a loss depending on results from the other match in Group C.

You can catch all the action via televised broadcast on Fox or Universo with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET.

Argentina come in as the heavy favorites, unsurprisingly, as Lionel Messi and company are priced at -220 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Poland is set at +750 while a draw comes in at +330.

Poland vs. Argentina

Date: Wednesday, November 30

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.