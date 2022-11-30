How to watch Tunisia vs. France in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group D wraps up their group stage on Wednesday as Tunisia will take on France in hopes of defying all odds to advance to the knockouts. France have already booked their spot in the round of 16, but will need at least a draw to officially secure first place in the group. Tunisia can advance with a win combined with a draw between Denmark and Australia, or with a Denmark win by less goals than Tunisia’s win.

This final group stage match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET with a broadcast available on both FOX and Universo. Tunisia are understandably the distant underdogs in this one, priced at +800 on the moneyline while France comes in at -260 at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw is set at +380.

Tunisia vs. France

Date: Wednesday, November 30

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.