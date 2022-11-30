How to watch Australia vs. Denmark in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group D will wrap up their group stage campaign on Wednesday with all four teams in action at the same time. Australia will take on Denmark in hopes of advancing to the round of 16 for the first time since 2006, but they’ll need a win or a draw and some help in the goal differential column to make that happen. The match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET with televised broadcasts available on FS1 and Telemundo.

The Socceroos are coming off a 1-0 win over Tunisia that put them in second place in the group, while Denmark suffered a 2-1 loss to France thanks to an Mbappe game winner in the 86th minute, leaving them in third place needing a win to advance.

The Danish side are heavy favorites to come out on top, priced at -210 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Australia is set at +600 while a draw comes in at +340.

Australia vs. Denmark

Date: Wednesday, November 30

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

