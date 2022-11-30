Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group C will play their final matchday on Wednesday as all four teams are in action at 2 p.m. ET. Saudi Arabia will look to advance to the round of 16 for the first time since 1994, and they can make that a reality with a win over Mexico. El Tri sit in last place with just one point and are on the ropes, needing a win and a little help in the form of a Poland win over Argentina to guarantee their spot in the knockout round.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saudi Arabia v. Mexico

Date: Wednesday, November 30

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Saudi Arabia: +390

Draw: +310

Mexico: -145

Moneyline pick: Draw +310

On paper, you’d think Mexico would be the clear winners in this match but we know that nothing is guaranteed especially in the World Cup. The Saudis came out and shocked the world with a huge 2-1 upset over Argentina in their first match, while Mexico have been underwhelming to say the least. El Tri have been unable to get a win, logging a scoreless draw with Poland followed by a 2-0 loss to Argentina as they’ve been unable to find the back of the net throughout their first two matches.

Guillermo Ochoa has been the standout for Mexico, logging two saves against Poland including a huge penalty save to keep Robert Lewandowski off the score sheet. If they want a chance at advancing, they absolutely must win against Saudi Arabia and hope for a little help from the other match as well.

Given how the group stage has gone so far, I won’t be surprised with a scoreless draw in this match as Mexico’s attack hasn’t shown a whole lot of promise thus far. Saudi Arabia will advance with a win, but they can also park the bus and advance with a draw if Poland beat Argentina.

To be honest, my money’s on Argentina and Poland both advancing while Saudi Arabia and Mexico end in a draw, sending both of them home after the group stage. This would be the first time Mexico have failed to qualify for the round of 16 since 1978.

How each team can advance: