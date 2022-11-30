Poland vs. Argentina picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group C will get their final matchday of the tournament underway on Wednesday as group leaders Poland will face off against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Both sides are looking to advance and each will need a win to clinch a spot in the round of 16. A draw won’t be good enough as Saudi Arabia could jump to first place with a win over Mexico if Poland and Argentina end in a deadlock.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Poland v. Argentina

Date: Wednesday, November 30

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Poland: +750

Draw: +330

Argentina: -220

Moneyline pick: Argentina -220

We know how good this Argentina team can be when they’re firing on all cylinders, and Lionel Messi isn’t about to make a group stage exit in his final World Cup. The Argentinians put together a solid performance against Mexico with a 2-0 win as Messi scored one goal and assisted on the other, and they’ll look to take that momentum into their final group stage match against Poland.

Robert Lewandowski scored his first-ever World Cup goal in the 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, but Poland have an impossibly tall mountain to climb if they want to get a win against Argentina. Lewandowski doesn’t see a whole lot of solid service from his midfield and if you’re pitting them against a backline that includes Nicolas Otamendi and Lisandro Martinez, it’ll make it that much harder for the Polish side to find the back of the net. Take Argentina to get the win and finish on top of the group.

How each team can advance: