Tunisia vs. France picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group D will wrap up on Wednesday as France and Tunisia face off at 10 a.m. ET. France have already qualified for the knockout rounds, but will need a draw or win to secure the top spot in the group. Tunisia are up against the ropes, sitting in last place, needing to defy the odds and grab a win if they even want a shot at advancing out of the group stage for the first time in their history.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tunisia v. France

Date: Wednesday, November 30

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Tunisia: +800

Draw: +380

France: -260

Moneyline pick: France -260

Despite the excitement surrounding Tunisia and the possibility of them qualifying for their first-ever round of 16 in this tournament, France are all but guaranteed to win this one. The French side sit on top of the group with a perfect 2-0-0 record and six points after their first two matches. They’ve already qualified for the knockouts and all but officially have topped the group, but a win or draw will see them officially declared the winners of Group D.

France have scored six goals so far in the tournament, starting with a 4-1 shellacking of Australia followed by a 2-1 win over Denmark thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace. Tunisia’s lone point came from a scoreless draw with Denmark to open the campaign, while they dropped a 1-0 result against Australia in their second match. No matter how you look at it, they’re really just no match for the defending champions as France should cruise to a comfortable and comprehensive win over Tunisia.

How each team can advance: