Australia vs. Denmark picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group D will wrap up their group stage matches Wednesday as Australia take on Denmark as both teams look to secure a spot in the round of 16. A win for Australia would put them through to the knockouts while a win for Denmark will see them through as long as Tunisia doesn’t beat France. Even if both Tunisia and Denmark win, it would come down to goal differential to see which side advances.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia v. Denmark

Date: Wednesday, November 30

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Australia: +600

Draw: +340

Denmark: -210

Moneyline pick: Denmark -210

Denmark are the clear favorites to win, but Australia have put together a good campaign after securing a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Matchday 2 to put them in second place. Denmark are in an even worse spot as they faltered with a 0-0 draw against Tunisia in their opener, followed by a 2-1 loss to France in their second game. Sitting in third place with just one point, they’ll absolutely need a win over the Socceroos if they want to advance. The Danish side has only scored one goal through the group stage so far, courtesy of Andreas Christensen.

Expect Denmark to log their first win of the group stage as they’ve had time to get comfortable in the tournament. Australia will look to defy the odds and upset, but I think Denmark should be able to put together a comprehensive win in this one.

How each team can advance: