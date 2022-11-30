Who is the referee for Australia vs. Denmark Group D match?

The World Cup is wrapping up group play this week, and Wednesday will bring the close of the Group D schedule. Australia faces Denmark in a critical match that would likely send the winner on to the Round of 16. The match kicks off at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah at 10 a.m. ET and Denmark is a heavy favorite to win this match with -210 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Australia is +650 to win while a draw is +340.

The match will be officiated by an all-Algerian crew with Mustapha Ghorbal serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Mokrane Gourari and Abdelhak Etchiali. Ghorbal is refereeing his second match of this tournament. He was the referee for the 1-1 draw between Ecuador and the Netherlands. He gave out one yellow card to Ecuador.

Australia is 1-0-1 and in second place with three points after a win Tunisia and a loss to France. Denmark is tied with Tunisia in third place with a loss to France and a draw against Tunisia. Australia advances to the knockout stage with a win. A draw leaves open the door for Tunisia depending on how they perform against France, while a Denmark win moves them into second place pending the outcome of Tunisia-France.

Total cards for Wednesday’s match is set at 3.5 with the over priced at -140 and the under at +105. Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Wednesday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):