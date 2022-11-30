Who is the referee for Tunisia vs. France Group D match?

Group D closes out its schedule on Wednesday and will determine the two squads headed to the Round of 16. Group-leading France will face last place Tunisia at 10 a.m. ET inside the Education City Stadium in Doha. France is a heavy favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Les Bleus are -250 to win, Tunisia is +750, and a draw is +370.

The match will be officiated by a South Pacific crew with New Zealander Matthew Conger serving as the referee. The two assistants will be New Zealander Mark Rule and Tongan Tevita Makasini. Conger was born in the United States but emigrated to New Zealand. He served as a referee in the 2018 World Cup, handling the Nigeria-Iceland group stage match. Nigeria won 2-0 and Conger handed out one yellow card to Nigeria and later called a penalty in the 83rd minute that Iceland missed. In 2016, he was referee for two group stage matches at the Olympics. He booked five yellow cards in Algeria-Portugal and three more in Sweden-Nigeria.

France was the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 and is now simply looking to win its group. The French lead with six points after beating Australia and Denmark. They can win the group even if they lose, depending on the Australia-Denmark outcome. Tunisia has one point and is tied with Denmark at the bottom of the group. If Tunisia wins and Denmark-Australia ends in a draw, Tunisia will advance to the knockout stage. If Tunisia wins and Denmark beats Australia, the second squad from Group D will be determined by tiebreaker.

Total cards for Wednesday’s match is set at 3.5 with the over priced at +125and the under at -170. Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Wednesday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):