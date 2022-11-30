Who is the referee for Poland vs. Argentina Group C match?

The 2022 World Cup is reaching the end of the group stage and the knockout bracket is slowly rounding into shape. On Wednesday, Group C will close out play, and that includes a matchup of Argentina and Poland with the top spot in the group on the line. Argentina is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 odds. Poland is +750 and a draw is +330. The match gets started at 2 p.m. ET and will take place inside Stadium 974 in Doha.

The match will be officiated by an all-Dutch crew with Danny Makkelie serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Hessel Steegstra and Jan De Vries. This will be Makkelie’s second match of this World Cup. He handled Spain’s 1-1 draw against Germany. The match saw Germany booked for three yellow cards and Spain for one.

Poland leads the group with four points after a win over Saudi Arabia and a draw against Mexico. Argentina is in second place after a stunning loss to Saudi Arabia and then a win over Mexico. Poland will advance with a draw and can claim the group with a win, or with a draw and Saudi Arabia drawing or losing to Mexico. Argentina can claim the group with a win unless Saudi Arabia manages to run up the score on Mexico. Argentina will advance with a draw or less depending on how Saudi Arabia-Mexico finishes.

Total cards for Wednesday’s match is set at 4.5 with the over and under both priced at -110. Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Wednesday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):