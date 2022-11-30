Who is the referee for Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico Group C match?

The 2022 World Cup closes group play later this week, and on Wednesday, Mexico and Saudi Arabia play with a potential Round of 16 berth on the line. Mexico is a -145 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Saudi Arabia is +380. A draw is installed at +310. The match will take place at Lusail Stadium and will get started at 2 p.m. ET.

The match will be officiated by an all-English crew with Michael Oliver serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Stuart Burt and Simon Peter Bennett. This is Oliver’s second match of the tournament. He handled Costa Rica’s 1-0 win over Japan, which saw each side booked for three yellow cards.

Saudi Arabia is third in the group with three points after a win over Argentina and a loss to Poland, and trails Argentina in the standings due to the goal differential tiebreaker. Mexico is in last place with one point following a draw against Poland and a loss to Argentina. Both teams need a win to advance and Saudi Arabia has a shot at winning the group depending on the Poland-Argentina outcome.

Total cards for Wednesday’s match is set at 4.5 with the over priced at -105 and the under at -130. Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Wednesday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):