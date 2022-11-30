Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Thursday, December 1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues as Groups E and F play their final matchday, determining who will advance to the round of 16 and who will be sent home. The action kicks off with an already-eliminated Canada facing Morocco and Croatia taking on Belgium in Group F, while Group E wraps up the day’s action with Costa Rica vs. Germany and Japan vs. Spain.

In Group F, Croatia and Morocco lead the group with four points each, and both just need a draw to advance to the round of 16. Belgium sit on three points and will need a win over Croatia to make it through, as a draw would still see them go home due to goal differential.

Over in Group E, Germany will be fighting for their lives as they sit in last place with just one point, needing a win and a Japan loss or draw to make it through. Costa Rica would advance with a win over Germany, or a draw combined with a Spain win.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s slate with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup schedule: Thursday, December 1

Canada vs. Morocco

Start time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Odds: Canada +270, Draw +230, Morocco +110

Croatia vs. Belgium

Start time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Odds: Croatia +175, Draw +225, Belgium +170

Costa Rica vs. Germany

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Odds: Costa Rica +2200, Draw +1100, Germany -1100

Japan vs. Spain

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Odds: Japan +750, Draw +370, Spain -255