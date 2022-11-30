Best World Cup player prop bets to consider for Thursday, December 1

Groups E and F get underway with their final matchday on Thursday and with no teams having officially clinched their spot in the round of 16, everything is on the line for most of the countries in action. Canada is the only team out of the eight from both groups who have been eliminated, while the remaining seven will be fighting for the top two spots in their respective groups.

Ahead of Thursday’s action, let’s take a look at some of our favorite player prop bets with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Andrej Kramaric anytime goalscorer vs. Belgium (+250)

We all thought Croatia would struggle in the tournament after they opened the group with a scoreless draw against Morocco, but they bounced back in a big way with a 4-1 win over Canada in their next match. Andrej Kramaric bagged a brace in that match from five total shots as the 31-year-old Hoffenheim winger helped eliminate the Canadians from knockout contention. Belgium have looked like a shell of their former selves through their first two matches, narrowly beating Canada and losing their second match to Morocco. If Kramaric can keep up the momentum from his last match, he should be able to run wild over the struggling Belgian side.

Hakim Ziyech to score or assist vs. Canada (+105)

Ziyech has been one of the difference makers for this Morocco team, who have played well through the group stage. They logged a 0-0 draw with Croatia in the opener, followed by a comprehensive 2-0 win over Belgium in their second match. Ziyech notched an assist and logged two shots as he was voted Man of the Match. Now going up against Canada, the 29-year-old Chelsea winger will look to put in a solid performance as he faces Alphonso Davies down the right side. Expect Ziyech to create some chances and be involved in any goals scored as Morocco look to advance out of the group with a win or draw.

Ilkay Gundogan anytime goalscorer vs. Costa Rica (+140)

I was tempted to go with Spain for a third prop bet, but their sense of urgency may not be in full swing as they just need a draw against Japan to secure their spot in the round of 16. Germany, however, have played some lackluster soccer through their first two matches and will need to make up a lot of ground against Costa Rica if they want to avoid getting sent home. Gundogan scored one of only two goals from the German side so far in the group stage, and after watching Spain steamroll Los Ticos with a 7-0 score in their opener, expect Germany to turn up the heat. Gundogan will most likely get a third straight start and can be dangerous from the midfield against any team.