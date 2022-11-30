Week 13 standard tight end fantasy football rankings

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season, and the fantasy football playoffs are nearing closer and closer. Depending on your league settings, you could only have two more weeks to solidify your team in the postseason. With that in mind, here is how we are handling the tight end position in Week 13 standard fantasy football leagues.

Injury news to monitor

Tight end is a relatively healthy position heading into this week, so there aren’t any injuries to monitor.

Teams on bye

Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Streaming options for Week 13

We were likely going to start Tyler Higbee anyway, but make sure to elevate him in your lineups. The Los Angeles Rams will be without Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson and are devoid of pass-catchers for whoever is able to be under center. Higbee has a great matchup against the Seattle Seahawks' defense, as they allow the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Evan Engram has had an up-and-down season but should be in line for a good game in Week 13. He will take on the Detroit Lions' defense that is giving up the fourth most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. While he may be in line for a lower target share in the presence of Christian Kirk and the other Jacksonville Jaguars receivers, but has the matchup he is stream-worthy.

Week 13 fantasy football standard TE rankings