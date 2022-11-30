Week 13 standard RB fantasy football rankings

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season, and the fantasy football playoffs are nearing closer and closer. Depending on your league settings, you could only have two more weeks to solidify your team in the postseason. There are only two teams on bye this week, while there are six next week, making it extremely important to maximize your lineup potential this week. With that in mind, here is how we are handling the running back position in Week 13 standard fantasy football leagues.

Injury news to monitor

He wasn’t starting anyway, but San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is set to miss significant time with an injury. This will just elevate Christian McCaffrey even more than he already has been since being traded to the 49ers.

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins is set to return to practice this week and could return as soon as Sunday. This would likely see Gus Edwards relegated back to his backup role, but it certainly is an injury to monitor throughout the week.

Travis Etienne is dealing with a foot injury, and Josh Jacobs is likely to be limited this week with a calf strain. Michael Carter has a sprained ankle. Teammate James Robinson was a healthy scratch this week, so this backfield could get muddled in Week 13. Najee Harris also left his game with an abdomen injury.

Teams on bye

Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Streaming options for Week 13

Cam Akers was suddenly thrust into the spotlight for the Los Angeles Rams when the team waived former starter Darrell Henderson Jr. out of the blue. He has a really good matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowing the third most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Kareem Hunt has been an overall letdown for fantasy football this season. He barely gets any work in the run game and hasn’t been getting targeted consistently in the passing game. Hunt does have a good matchup this week against the Houston Texans, who allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Week 13 fantasy football standard RB rankings