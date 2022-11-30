Week 13 kicker fantasy football rankings

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season, and the fantasy football playoffs are nearing closer and closer. Depending on your league settings, you could only have two more weeks to solidify your team in the postseason. Even if you think the kicker position isn’t important, we have seen weeks won and lost from big performances from kickers. With that in mind, here is how we are handling kickers in Week 13 fantasy football leagues.

Injury news to monitor

There aren’t any big kicker injuries to watch. Dustin Hopkins and Chris Boswell are still on IR, so their respective replacements Cameron Dicker and Matthew Wright are slated to continue kicking for the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Teams on bye

Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Streaming options for Week 13

Harrison Butker draws the best matchup of the week taking on the Cincinnati Bengals defense that is allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

Ryan Succop has been as steady of a kicker as you can find for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has taken advantage of the offense faltering and is having a solid fantasy football season. The New Orleans Saints defense is allowing the third most fantasy points per game to kickers, so fire him up on Monday for your lineups.

Week 13 fantasy football K rankings